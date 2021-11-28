Amid stock market crash on Friday, NSE Nifty nosedived almost 3 per cent due to the fresh scare about the new Covid variant identified in South Africa. On a weekly basis, Nifty fell a massive 4.16 per cent — highest since January 2021 — pulling down advance decline ratio in negative territory. After October 18th top out, this selloff in the Indian stock market triggered across indices as markets across globe was nosediving.

Here we list out top 5 mid-cap stocks that have fallen the most post-October 18 peak:

1] IRCTC: Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have shed around 30 per cent after the October 18th stock market top out. On 18th October 2021, IRCTC share price had closed at around ₹1175 and after that the mid-cap stock has been nosediving. On Friday (26th November 2021) IRCTC share price closed at ₹822.30 per share levels on NSE, logging more than 30 per cent since stock market peak.

2] Deepak Nitrite: Since stock market peak made on 18th October 2021, this mid-cap chemical stock has fallen to the tune of 27 per cent. As per Deepak Nitrite share price history, this stock has fallen from around ₹2867 to ₹2130 levels on NSE. The made its closing high of ₹2925.90 per shares on 19th October and after that it has been nosediving continuously.

3] JSW Energy: This Jindal Group stock has fallen to the tune of 23 per cent since 18th October 2021. As per JSW Energy share price history, this energy stock had closed at ₹391.85 levels on NSE on 18th October whereas it closed at ₹302.50 levels on 26th November 2021 on NSE. The mid-cap stock has gone through huge profit-booking on every rise post stock market top out on 18th October this year.

4] Tata Chemicals: As the name suggests, this chemical stock had closed at ₹1094.40 levels on 18th October 2021 on NSE whereas it closed at ₹855 per share levels on 26th November 2021 on NSE, logging around 22 per cent dip in its share price post-market top out.

5] Jindal Steel and Power: As per the share price history of this stock, it had closed at ₹452.10 levels on 18th October 2021 on NSE while it closed at ₹353.50 levels on 26th November 2021 on NSE, logging around 21.80 per cent decline in this near one month time.

