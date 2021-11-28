3] JSW Energy: This Jindal Group stock has fallen to the tune of 23 per cent since 18th October 2021. As per JSW Energy share price history, this energy stock had closed at ₹391.85 levels on NSE on 18th October whereas it closed at ₹302.50 levels on 26th November 2021 on NSE. The mid-cap stock has gone through huge profit-booking on every rise post stock market top out on 18th October this year.