Stock market crash: Why is Indian stock market down today? — explained with 5 major reasons
Stock market crash: Rising volatility in the market can be attributed to two major reasons — uncertainty due to ongoing Lok Sabha elections and the India VIX Index rising 70% in one month
Stock market crash: After logging a bounce back on Friday last week, the Indian stock market again came under the selling pressure as frontline indices lost up to one percent in early morning session. The Nifty 50 index opened lower at the 22,027 mark and touched the intraday low of 21,821, whereas the BSE Sensex opened lower and touched an intraday low of 71,866. The Bank Nifty index also had a gap down, opening at 47,389, and the index touched an intraday low of 46,983. In the broader market, selling was more profound as the small-cap stock crashed to 1.85 percent while the mid-cap index tanked around 1.75 percent during morning deals. Meanwhile, the India VIX today witnessed a sharp rise and touched a new 52-week high of 21.41.
