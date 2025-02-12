Stock market crash: The Indian stock market extended its fall for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, with both the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, slipping over a percent each. The recent weakness in domestic equities comes amid immense selling pressure across the board.

The Sensex declined over 800 points, while the Nifty 50 breached the 23,000 level on February 12. In the last one month period, the BSE Sensex has dropped 1.91%, while the Nifty 50 has fallen 1.8%.

Several high-flying multibagger stocks have faced a steep decline over the past month, reflecting the broader market correction that has rattled investor sentiment. Despite delivering stellar returns over the past year or two, these stocks have seen significant erosion in value recently.

Also Read | Sensex crashes for 6th day in a row. 5 key factors behind the fall

Here are 5 multibagger stocks that have taken a severe beating during the past one month, and have fallen sharply from their highs.

E2E Networks E2E Networks share price has plummeted 52% in just a month. The small-cap stock is now down 64% from its 52-week high, although it still boasts a remarkable multibagger return of 150% over the past year.

Zen Technologies Zen Technologies shares also faced a sharp correction, declining 41% in the past month and down 47% from its 52-week high. Despite this setback, Zen Technologies share price has delivered an impressive 80% return in the last year and a staggering 591% gain over the past two years.

Shakti Pumps (India) Shakti Pumps stock price witnessed a 32% decline in the last month and is down 41% from its 52-week high. However, it remains a multibagger performer with a 267% return over the past year and a phenomenal 1,180% gain over two years.

Indo Tech Transformers Indo Tech Transformers share price saw a 33% dip in the last month and is currently down 38% from its 52-week peak. The small-cap multibagger stock has managed to clock a 125% return in the past year.

Electrotherm (India) Electrotherm shares recorded a 37% drop over the last month, with its stock price down 50% from its 52-week high. Despite this, Electrotherm stock has generated a solid 96% return in the past year and an impressive 1,132% gain over two years.

The recent correction in the Indian stock market comes amid relentless foreign capital outflows, concerns over weak corporate earnings, worries over slowing economic growth, and the domestic currency plunging to all-time lows against the US dollar.

On the global front, the escalating tariff war triggered by US President Donald Trump also weighed on investors’ sentiment as it is expected to hurt India’s business prospects, analysts said.