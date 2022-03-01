Zerodha saw biggest day of stocks bought on Thursday as markets crashed

“One big reason for our growth over the last few years is that most investors made profits. We consciously don't provide leverage to invest. So on Thursday, when markets were down 5%, no one was forced to sell. In fact, it was our biggest day in terms of stocks bought," Kamath said in a tweet while explaining how investing using borrowed money reduces the odds of profitability significantly because of interest and margin requirements.

