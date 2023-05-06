Stock market dips on HDFC twins rebalancing. Experts recommend these stocks to buy on Monday3 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Stocks to buy next week: Experts advised stock specific approach to mint money from Dalal Street
Stocks to buy on Monday: Indian stock market, especially key benchmark indices — Bank Nifty, Sensex and Nifty — witnessed strong selling pressure on Friday after financial index provider MSCI declared HDFC twins share price rebalancing. Nifty 50 index corrected 186 points and closed at 18,069 levels, 30-stock BSE Sensex nosedived 695 points and closed at 61,054 mark whereas Bank Nifty index crashed over 1000 points and ended at 42,661 levels. However, in this sell off triggered by weakness HDFC twins share price, auto and other stock market heavy weights like Titan Company, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) stood firm and close more or less close to its Thursday close price. In fact, Titan share price ended with more than 2.30 per cent intraday gain on Friday.
