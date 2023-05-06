On sectors that can be look at after stock market fall on HDFC twins share price rebalancing, Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services said, "Benchmark indices fall over 1% as HDFC twins dragged after MSCI said it will add HDFC Bank Ltd. to the large-cap segment of MSCI Global Standard Indices after the merger with HDFC Ltd. with an adjustment factor of 0.5 Vs the market expectation of 1. The inclusion will lead to no additional inflows, rather it will be led to a slight outflow of up to $200 million. On sectoral front, Nifty Auto and Nifty Midcap 100 Index gained the most this week, while Nifty Bank was the worst performer of the week."