Stock market likely to continue its downtrend till US elections get over
Summary
- Benchmark index Nifty50 has lost 6.3% to 2,4180.8 so far this month, pulled down by record foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling amid geopolitical concerns, tepid quarterly earnings growth and regulatory strictures taking effect.
Equity markets could continue their downtrend, interspersed with a bounce, until after the US presidential elections on 5 November, market experts said.
