Froth gone, stock market returns hinge on earnings growth, says HDFC AMC's Navneet Munot
Satish John , Dipti Sharma 9 min read 27 Oct 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
India remains one of the strongest long-term stories, politically, socially, economically, and financially, says Navneet Munot, who leads India's third-largest asset manager in HDFC AMC. He sees a revival in earnings after a phase of consolidation, driving returns.
India remains one of the strongest long-term bets despite some recent cooling as the froth is gone and domestic flows are steady, according to the head of India’s third-largest asset manager.
Historically, global investors loved India for structural growth and a deep pool of high-quality businesses. Now, there are steady domestic flows. This reduces volatility, improves risk-adjusted returns, and makes India less vulnerable to global sentiment, said Navneet Munot, managing director and chief executive officer at HDFC Asset Management Co. “Earlier, if global markets sneezed, India caught a fever; now it is different."
