How do you see gold and silver performing ahead? Do you think that there could be a time price correction there as well?

Momentum in gold and silver has been very strong over the past couple of years. We have been recommending investing via ETFs and gold funds. But the power of asset allocation should not be underestimated, and one should not extrapolate past returns–50% gains of this year can’t be repeated every year. The current rally reflects people’s fear of global uncertainties, low institutional allocation, and central bank buying, a partial vote against the dollar. Yet, history reminds us that gold and silver can underperform for long periods; for example, Gold was in a long bear market for 20 years between 1982 and 2002. So, while gold can do well on worries about US debt or geopolitical situation, allocation is key. Don’t put all your money into gold and silver at these prices.