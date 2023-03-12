Stock market faces a critical moment on anniversary of Fed hikes

Stock market faces a critical moment on anniversary of Fed hikes3 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 08:44 PM IST
The S&P 500 Index tumbled more than 4% last week, the most since September, after the collapse of high-profile Silicon Valley lender SVB Financial Group sparked fears of additional risks hiding on other banks’ balance sheets
A year after the Federal Reserve kicked off its most aggressive interest-rate hiking cycle in decades, the US stock market is at a pivotal stage, with jittery investors needing soothing more than ever.
