Stock market faces a critical moment on anniversary of Fed hikes

The CPI report is expected to give further evidence of ebbing inflation pressures, with forecasts calling for an annual growth rate of 6% in February, down from 6.4% in January. Should that be the case, it could strengthen reemerging bets in the swaps market that the Fed will end its tightening campaign around mid-year and cut rates by year-end, laying the foundation for an equities rebound in the second half of 2023.