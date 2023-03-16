Stock market fall: Nifty heads for correction on weak global cues2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Share market fall: Nifty has fallen more than 5 per cent in last six sessions
Stock market fall: India’s benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index headed for a technical correction amid the global selloff triggered by rising concerns about the health of Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG.
