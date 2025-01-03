Has the market finally bottomed? Time to pounce?
Summary
- Fear and uncertainty have gripped the market for some time, but recent indicators have sparked a flicker of optimism. Is now the time to seize potential buying opportunities, or is it prudent to remain on the sidelines?
India's stock market experienced dramatic swings in 2024. After reaching record highs, the Nifty 50 plunged nearly 11% from its September peak due to persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the following two months. The selling was driven by increased allocations to China and concerns surrounding muted earnings growth during the second quarter. A weakening rupee further dampened market sentiment.