Has the market finally bottomed? Time to pounce?

“India commands higher equity valuations primarily due to its growth potential. However, the market went through a period of froth as investors expected the growth momentum seen in 2022–2023 to continue into 2024, which didn’t materialize," said Anand K. Rathi, co-founder of MIRA Money. “There is still hope that growth momentum will return. While it may not match previous rates, it will likely be significantly higher than what global markets are experiencing."