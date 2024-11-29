Stock market fraud: Bengaluru man loses ₹91 lakh to fake trading app; here’s what Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath has to say

  • Kamath, addressing the growing threat, revealed that over 1,100 crore has been siphoned off by scammers in the past nine months.

Livemint
Published29 Nov 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Stock market fraud: Bengaluru man loses <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>91 lakh on fake trading app. Here's what Nithin Kamath said..
Stock market fraud: Bengaluru man loses ₹91 lakh on fake trading app. Here’s what Nithin Kamath said..

Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, has raised concerns about a surge in cyber frauds targeting investors through fake trading apps. His cautionary message comes after a Bengaluru tech professional lost nearly 91 lakh in a recent scam.

Also Read | CBI begins probe into Maharashtra bitcoin ’scam’; six accused named in FIR

Addressing the growing threat, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath, revealed that scammers have siphoned off over 1,100 crore in the past nine months. “Fake trading app scams have exploded and have become a mega nuisance. These scams work by inducing you to trade and making you think that making money is easy,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

How the scams operate

Scammers typically begin by adding victims to WhatsApp groups, introducing them to fraudulent apps that closely mimic legitimate brokerage platforms. Users are initially lured with small profits to gain trust, eventually leading them to invest larger sums. Kamath noted, “You are asked to install fake trading apps that look exactly like those of major brokers. On the first couple of trades, you will make money. This is designed to convince you that you can make a lot of money.”

Also Read | PAN 2.0 sounds good but will it end fraud through impersonation?

Trail of financial losses

The fallout from these scams has left hundreds across India financially devastated. A Delhi resident recently lost 1.15 crore in a similar scheme. In April, a businessman in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar neighbourhood was conned out of 5.2 crore after being tricked into downloading a fraudulent app. Another incident in March saw a Pune woman lose 24.12 lakh after selling her jewellery to invest in a “get-rich-quick” scheme, as per various media reports.

Also Read | Digital arrest scam: SBI staff saves senior citizen in Hyderabad from fraud

Kamath’s Advice to Investors

Kamath has emphasized the importance of vigilance and awareness in preventing such fraud. He has urged investors to verify the authenticity of trading platforms before investing and underlined the need for public education on financial scams.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStock market fraud: Bengaluru man loses ₹91 lakh to fake trading app; here’s what Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath has to say

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

129.10
03:51 PM | 29 NOV 2024
5.95 (4.83%)

Adani Power share price

554.55
03:59 PM | 29 NOV 2024
-5.65 (-1.01%)

Tata Steel share price

144.55
03:59 PM | 29 NOV 2024
1.1 (0.77%)

GAIL India share price

198.50
03:54 PM | 29 NOV 2024
1.65 (0.84%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,040.50
03:46 PM | 29 NOV 2024
72.05 (7.44%)

Praj Industries share price

823.10
03:49 PM | 29 NOV 2024
27.2 (3.42%)

Laurus Labs share price

566.70
03:43 PM | 29 NOV 2024
15.25 (2.77%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,955.00
03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
58.55 (1.2%)
More from 52 Week High

Creditaccess Grameen share price

900.30
03:48 PM | 29 NOV 2024
-86.65 (-8.78%)

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

354.60
03:56 PM | 29 NOV 2024
-19 (-5.09%)

Colgate Palmolive India share price

2,889.80
03:47 PM | 29 NOV 2024
-111.1 (-3.7%)

Godfrey Phillips India share price

5,670.00
03:29 PM | 29 NOV 2024
-205.1 (-3.49%)
More from Top Losers

Piramal Pharma share price

268.55
03:59 PM | 29 NOV 2024
22.95 (9.34%)

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,040.50
03:46 PM | 29 NOV 2024
72.05 (7.44%)

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

216.60
03:40 PM | 29 NOV 2024
12.3 (6.02%)

Jubilant Ingrevia share price

784.95
03:48 PM | 29 NOV 2024
43.45 (5.86%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,355.00-180.00
    Chennai
    77,361.00-180.00
    Delhi
    77,513.00-180.00
    Kolkata
    77,365.00-180.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L-0.10
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.