Stock Market: Half of Nifty 50 constituents, two-thirds of sectoral indices trade at premium valuation: Motilal Oswal
Nifty is trading at a 12-month forward P/E ratio of 19.4x, which is largely in line with its long-period average (LPA) of 20.3x even as broader markets trade at expensive valuations - the NSE Midcap 100 index trading at 46% premium to Nifty.
The Indian stock market indices scaled their record highs amid volatility on Thursday with the benchmark Nifty 50 surpassing the 22,600 level supported by positive global cues. Gains in the market were broad-based as the midcap and smallcap indices also traded higher.
