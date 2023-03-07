Stock market Holi 2023: As Dalal Street is enjoying stock market holiday today for Holi 2023, it's time to scrutinize one's success and failure during throughout the year. For information to our readers and stock market investors, Dalal Street has delivered a good number of multibagger stocks from Holi 2022 to Holi 2023 i.e. in near one year time horizon. Interestingly, in last one year BSE Sensex has surged to the tune of 14 per cent whereas Nifty 50 index has appreciated around 11.65 per cent in this time horizon. However, Nifty Bank index ascended more than 25 per cent in last one year.

Here we list out 5 multibagger stocks that have delivered up to 300 per cent return to its shareholders in last one year:

1] Apar Industries: Shares of this multibagger stock have appreciated from around ₹600 apiece to ₹2.307 per share levels, surging almost four times in last one year time horizon. This means, Apar Industries share price has delivered around 300 per cent return to its long term shareholders who were invested in this stock in Holi 2022 and they are still holding Apar Industries shares when the stock market in India is celebrating Holi 2023. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has yielded more than 25 per cent return to its shareholders.

2] Mazagon Dock: Shares of this small-cap multibagger stock have risen from around ₹240 to ₹735 apiece levels in last one year, delivering to the tune of more than 200 per cent. This means Mazagon Dock share price has more than tripled from Holi 2022 to Holi 2023. However, this multibagger stock has been in base building mode after ushering in new year 2023. This multibagger stock has shed more than 6 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time.

3] UCO Bank: Shares of this banking stock have shot up from around ₹11.50 to ₹27.30 apiece levels in last one year time. This means, this penny stock has turned multibagger in last one year by delivering around 140 per cent to its shareholders. However, this multibagger penny stock has been in base building mode since mid-December 2022. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has nosedived to the tune of near 15 per cent.

4] Indian Bank: Shares of this state-owned bank has ascended from around ₹130 to ₹286 per share levels, logging near 115 per cent rise in last one year. However, the multibagger stock has been in sideways to negative trend throughout the year 2023. In YTD time, Indian Bank share price has dipped more than 3 per cent but in last six months, it has given more than 50 per cent return to its shareholders.

5] Rail Vikas Nigam Limited or RVNL: Shares of this Indian Railways' PSU has surged from around ₹30 per share to ₹65 apiece. RVNL share price has ascended more than 115 per cent despite remaining in base building mode since December 2022. This Indian Railways' PSU stock has shed around 10 per cent in last one month whereas in YTD time, it has dipped around 5 per cent.