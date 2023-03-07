Holi 2023: 5 multibagger stocks give up to 300% return in one year7 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 10:49 AM IST
- Stock market Holi 2023: Apar Industries share price has surged from around ₹ ₹600 apiece to ₹2.307 per share levels in last one year
Stock market Holi 2023: As Dalal Street is enjoying stock market holiday today for Holi 2023, it's time to scrutinize one's success and failure during throughout the year. For information to our readers and stock market investors, Dalal Street has delivered a good number of multibagger stocks from Holi 2022 to Holi 2023 i.e. in near one year time horizon. Interestingly, in last one year BSE Sensex has surged to the tune of 14 per cent whereas Nifty 50 index has appreciated around 11.65 per cent in this time horizon. However, Nifty Bank index ascended more than 25 per cent in last one year.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×