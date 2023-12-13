Stock market holiday 2024: Check days, dates, and trading holidays in the new year
The release lists 14 trading holidays and another five that fall on weekends and is applicable for the capital markets and futures and options segments.
The stock markets are expected to have a total of 14 non-trading days due to festivals and other holidays in 2024. March 2024 has the maximum number of holidays with three non-trading days, followed by April 2024 and November 2024 with two non-trading holidays each. February and September have no holidays apart from the weekends.
