The stock markets are expected to have a total of 14 non-trading days due to festivals and other holidays in 2024. March 2024 has the maximum number of holidays with three non-trading days, followed by April 2024 and November 2024 with two non-trading holidays each. February and September have no holidays apart from the weekends. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NSE has today released its list of trading holidays for the next calendar year 2024. The release lists 14 trading holidays and another five that fall on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).

The list is applicable for the capital markets and futures and options segments.

Here is the list of trading holidays for 2024 1. January 26 (Friday) – Republic Day

2. March 08 (Friday) – Mahashivratri {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. March 25 (Monday) – Holi

4. March 29 (Friday) – Good Friday

5. April 11 (Thursday) – Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. April 17 (Wednesday) – Shri Ram Navami

7. May 01 (Wednesday) – Maharashtra Day {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8. June 17 (Monday) – Bakri Id

9. July 17 (Wednesday) – Moharram

10. August 15 (Thursday) – Independence Day/Parsi New Year {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

11. October 02 (Wednesday) – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

12. November 01 (Friday) – Diwali Laxmi Pujan

13. November 15 (Friday) – Gurunanak Jayanti

14. December 25 (Wednesday) – Christmas

Further, Muhurat Trading during Diwali will be conducted on November 01 (Friday). Timings for this will be notified subsequently, the NSE said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides these 14 days off, five other holidays have come on Saturday-Sunday and will also be non-trading days.

These are as follows: 1. April 14 (Sunday) – Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. April 21 (Sunday) – Shri Mahavir Jayanti

3. September 07 (Saturday) – Ganesh Chaturthi

4. October 12 (Saturday) – Dussehra {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. November 02 (Saturday) – Diwali-Balipratipada

In this month, stock markets will be shut on December 25 on account of Christmas. The previous stock market holiday this month was on November 14 on account of Diwali Balipratipada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.