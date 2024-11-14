Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Guru Nanak Jayanti?

Stock market holiday: Amid Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 celebrations across the nation, a section of stock market investors are getting confused about whether the Indian stock market will remain closed or not. So, whether the Indian stock market will be closed on 15th November for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 is a question that needs to be cleared. To solve this confusion, stock market followers are advised to look at the list of stock market holidays in 2024. For information to such Dalal Street enthusiasts, they must check the stock market holiday list on the BSE website.

Stock market holidays in 2024 To avoid such confusion, people are advised to go to the BSE website — bseindia.com and click on the 'Trading Holidays' option on the top. After clicking the 'Trading Holidays' option, the complete list of stock market holidays in 2024 is opened. There are three stock market holidays in November 2024 in this list of stock market holidays. Out of these three stock market holidays in November 2024, one has gone on 1st November 2024 on Laxmi Pooja. The following two stock market holidays fall on 15th November 2024 for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 and 20th November 2024 for Maharashtra Assembly General Elections.

Earlier, there were only two stock market holidays in November 2024. Still, due to the announcement of the Maharashtra Assembly General Elections on 20 November 2024, the BSE and the NSE declared stock market holidays on 20 November 2024.

So, the Indian stock market will remain closed on 15th November 2024 for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024.

Image: Courtesy BSE website