Is Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Guru Nanak Jayanti?

  • Stock market holiday: To check whether the Indian stock market is open tomorrow or not, one can log in at the BSE website and click on the ‘Trading Holidays’ option on the top

Asit Manohar
Updated14 Nov 2024, 02:01 PM IST
After Guru Nanak Jayanti, the next stock market holiday will fall on 20th November 2024 for the Maharashtra Assembly General Elections.
After Guru Nanak Jayanti, the next stock market holiday will fall on 20th November 2024 for the Maharashtra Assembly General Elections.

Stock market holiday: Amid Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 celebrations across the nation, a section of stock market investors are getting confused about whether the Indian stock market will remain closed or not. So, whether the Indian stock market will be closed on 15th November for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 is a question that needs to be cleared. To solve this confusion, stock market followers are advised to look at the list of stock market holidays in 2024. For information to such Dalal Street enthusiasts, they must check the stock market holiday list on the BSE website.

Stock market holidays in 2024

To avoid such confusion, people are advised to go to the BSE website — bseindia.com and click on the 'Trading Holidays' option on the top. After clicking the 'Trading Holidays' option, the complete list of stock market holidays in 2024 is opened. There are three stock market holidays in November 2024 in this list of stock market holidays. Out of these three stock market holidays in November 2024, one has gone on 1st November 2024 on Laxmi Pooja. The following two stock market holidays fall on 15th November 2024 for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024 and 20th November 2024 for Maharashtra Assembly General Elections.

Earlier, there were only two stock market holidays in November 2024. Still, due to the announcement of the Maharashtra Assembly General Elections on 20 November 2024, the BSE and the NSE declared stock market holidays on 20 November 2024.

So, the Indian stock market will remain closed on 15th November 2024 for Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024.

Image: Courtesy BSE website

Stock market holidays in 2024

According to the list of stock market holidays in 2024, there will be 16 trading holidays in 2024. After 15 November 2024, two more stock market holidays will be left in 2024 — 20 November 2024 for the Maharashtra Assembly General Elections and 25 December 2024 for Christmas.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 02:01 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIs Indian stock market closed tomorrow for Guru Nanak Jayanti?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

137.80
03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.45 (-1.04%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

134.90
03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.1 (-0.81%)

Tata Motors share price

772.15
03:07 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-14.25 (-1.81%)

Bharat Electronics share price

279.90
03:06 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-1.55 (-0.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HCL Technologies share price

1,857.55
02:54 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-6.9 (-0.37%)
More from 52 Week High

SKF India share price

4,606.20
02:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-265.75 (-5.45%)

Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

6,780.60
02:54 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-352.5 (-4.94%)

Torrent Power share price

1,571.75
02:53 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-73.7 (-4.48%)

Bikaji Foods International share price

787.05
02:53 PM | 14 NOV 2024
-35.65 (-4.33%)
More from Top Losers

DCM Shriram share price

1,286.35
02:53 PM | 14 NOV 2024
99.5 (8.38%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

84.00
02:53 PM | 14 NOV 2024
5.85 (7.49%)

Jio Financial Services share price

318.25
02:54 PM | 14 NOV 2024
18.85 (6.3%)

Eicher Motors share price

4,866.90
02:54 PM | 14 NOV 2024
277.8 (6.05%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,855.00-10.00
    Chennai
    76,861.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,013.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    76,865.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L-0.10
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.