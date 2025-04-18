Stock market holiday 2025: BSE, NSE to remain closed today for Good Friday; Check full holiday list here

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed on Friday, April 18, on account of Good Friday. All trading and settlement operations on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) — including equities, derivatives, and the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments — will remain closed for the day.

After the extended weekend, normal market operations will begin on Monday, April 21.

The Indian stock market has witnessed three holidays, including Good Friday. Previously, markets remained closed on April 10 for Mahavir Jayanti and on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti.

According to stock market holidays 2025 calendar available on BSE website, the market will remain closed for just one day in May and an additional seven days between August and December, other than usual weekend holidays.

Here's a full list of stock market holidays 2025 - April 18 - Good Friday

May 1 - Maharashtra Day

May 12 - Buddha Purnima

August 15 - Independence Day

August 27 - Ganesh Chaturthi

September 5 - Id-E-Milad

October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

October 21 - Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)

October 22 - Diwali Balipratipada

November 5 - Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev)

December 25 - Christmas

Stock market update Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their winning streak for the fourth straight session on Thursday, April 17, driven by broad-based buying and reduced fears about the trade war's impact on the Indian economy.

The Sensex surged 1,509 points (1.96%) to close at 78,553.20, while the Nifty 50 advanced 414 points (1.77%) to end at 23,851.65. Meanwhile, the mid and small-cap segments lagged behind, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices posting modest gains of 0.56% and 0.52%, respectively.

"The market ended the holiday-shortened week on a strong note, rallying nearly 2% on the weekly expiry day, driven by favorable domestic cues. After a choppy start, the Nifty gained momentum as the session progressed, retesting its March high of 23,869.60 before closing at 23,840.10. All key sectors participated in the rally, with the banking index stealing the spotlight as it edged closer to its record high. While broader indices also moved higher, they underperformed relative to the benchmark.

Investor sentiment remains positive, supported by strong domestic fundamentals and the absence of any major global concerns. With the Nifty now hovering around its previous swing high near 23,800, focus will shift to the earnings announcements from heavyweights like Infosys, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank on Monday. We continue to advocate a “buy on dips” strategy, with a preference for rate-sensitive sectors for long trades, while remaining selective in other segments," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.