Stock market holiday: Are BSE and NSE closed for trading tomorrow for Muharram? Check remaining holidays for 2026

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed on Friday, June 26, on account of Muharram, with trading suspended across the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The Muharram holiday comes nearly a month after the previous market closure on May 28 for Bakri Id. Following the Muharram holiday, the next stock market holiday will be on Monday, September 14, for Ganesh Chaturthi.
According to the holiday calendars of the NSE and BSE, trading will remain closed in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivatives Segment, Currency Derivatives Segment, NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments on Friday.
A total of 16 stock market holidays have been scheduled for 2026. With nine holidays already over, markets will remain shut on seven more occasions during the rest of the year.
Going ahead, trading will also remain suspended on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), October 20 (Dussehra), November 10 (Diwali Balipratipada), November 24 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) and December 25 (Christmas), which will be the final exchange holiday of 2026.
Meanwhile, four holidays in 2026 fall on weekends and therefore do not result in additional trading holidays. These include Mahashivratri (February 15), Eid-Ul-Fitr (March 21), Independence Day (August 15) and Diwali Laxmi Pujan (November 8).
The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will observe a partial trading holiday on June 26.
Trading in the commodities market will remain closed during the morning session (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM) and resume in the evening session (5:00 PM to 11:30 PM/11:55 PM), according to the MCX holiday calendar.
MCX has scheduled 16 trading holidays in 2026, comprising either full-day or partial trading suspensions.
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 gained nearly 0.7% on Thursday, supported by easing crude oil prices and improving global sentiment.
Brent crude fell 1.7% to $72.5 a barrel, slipping below the $73 mark and returning to levels seen before the Iran conflict. The decline followed the movement of stranded oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz after an initial peace agreement between the US and Iran, easing concerns over inflation and economic growth for India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
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