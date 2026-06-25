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Stock market holiday: Are BSE and NSE closed for trading tomorrow for Muharram? Check remaining holidays for 2026

The Indian stock market will be closed on June 26 for Muharram, suspending trading on the NSE and BSE. After this holiday, the next market closure is on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi, with 16 holidays scheduled for 2026, including weekends.

Pranati Deva
Published25 Jun 2026, 11:44 AM IST
Stock market holiday
Stock market holiday(Pixabay)
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Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed on Friday, June 26, on account of Muharram, with trading suspended across the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The Muharram holiday comes nearly a month after the previous market closure on May 28 for Bakri Id. Following the Muharram holiday, the next stock market holiday will be on Monday, September 14, for Ganesh Chaturthi.

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According to the holiday calendars of the NSE and BSE, trading will remain closed in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivatives Segment, Currency Derivatives Segment, NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments on Friday.

A total of 16 stock market holidays have been scheduled for 2026. With nine holidays already over, markets will remain shut on seven more occasions during the rest of the year.

Going ahead, trading will also remain suspended on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), October 20 (Dussehra), November 10 (Diwali Balipratipada), November 24 (Guru Nanak Jayanti) and December 25 (Christmas), which will be the final exchange holiday of 2026.

Meanwhile, four holidays in 2026 fall on weekends and therefore do not result in additional trading holidays. These include Mahashivratri (February 15), Eid-Ul-Fitr (March 21), Independence Day (August 15) and Diwali Laxmi Pujan (November 8).

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Commodity market holiday

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will observe a partial trading holiday on June 26.

Trading in the commodities market will remain closed during the morning session (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM) and resume in the evening session (5:00 PM to 11:30 PM/11:55 PM), according to the MCX holiday calendar.

MCX has scheduled 16 trading holidays in 2026, comprising either full-day or partial trading suspensions.

Indian stock market today

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 gained nearly 0.7% on Thursday, supported by easing crude oil prices and improving global sentiment.

Brent crude fell 1.7% to $72.5 a barrel, slipping below the $73 mark and returning to levels seen before the Iran conflict. The decline followed the movement of stranded oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz after an initial peace agreement between the US and Iran, easing concerns over inflation and economic growth for India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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