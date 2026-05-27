Stock market holiday: Are BSE and NSE closed for trading tomorrow on account of Bakri Id?

The Indian stock market has been witnessing a choppy session on Wednesday amid mixed global cues, with both the benchmark indices trading flat. Investors remain cautious amid uncertainty over the US-Iran peace talks, and lack of fresh triggers.
The BSE Sensex was hovering around 76,000 level, while the NSE Nifty 50 held above 23,900 level. The Bank Nifty was also above the key level of 55,000.
This is a holiday shortened week for the Indian stock market as BSE and NSE will remain shut tomorrow. The major bourses have declared a stock market holiday on Thursday, 28 May 2026, on account of Bakri Id.
The month of May has two stock market holidays, according to the BSE holiday calendar. The first BSE and NSE holiday this month was on 1 May for Maharashtra Day. The second stock market holiday this month will be on May 28.
The Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, Currency Derivatives Segments & NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo segments will be closed for trading on Thursday, May 28, as per the BSE and NSE holiday calendars.
The commodity derivatives trading will remain closed for the morning session on Thursday, May 28.
The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) holiday calendar shows that the trading in commodities on May 28 will be closed during the morning session, which is from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Commodity trading will open in the evening session, from 5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.