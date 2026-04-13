Stock market holiday: Are BSE and NSE closed tomorrow on account of Ambedkar Jayanti?

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed on Tuesday, April 14, on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. This means that trading in both exchanges - BSE and NSE - will be shut tomorrow.

There will be no trading activity in the equity, derivatives, and SLB segments on Tuesday. The stock market will resume trading on Wednesday, April 15.

Furthermore, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also be closed in the morning session (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM) but will be open for the evening session (5:00 PM – 11:55 PM).

Stock market holidays in 2026 The Indian stock market will witness its last trading holiday for the month of April tomorrow. The next market holiday is scheduled for May 1 on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

Around 10 more market holidays are scheduled for this year. Looking ahead, May will have two market holidays, followed by a single holiday in June. There are no stock market holidays scheduled in July and August, while September and December will have one holiday each. October and November, meanwhile, are set to have two trading holidays each.

Sr no. Date Market Holiday 1 14-Apr-2026 Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2 01-May-2026 Maharashtra Day 3 28-May-2026 Bakri Id 4 26-Jun-2026 Muharram 5 14-Sep-2026 Ganesh Chaturthi 6 02-Oct-2026 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 7 20-Oct-2026 Dussehra 8 10-Nov-2026 Diwali-Balipratipada 9 24-Nov-2026 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 10 25-Dec-2026 Christmas

Stock market update The Indian stock market continues to be heavily influenced by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. After posting a strong gain of around 6% last week, India’s key benchmark indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — started Monday’s session on a weak note, tumbling over 2%.

The Sensex plunged nearly 1,700 points, or more than 2%, hitting an intraday low of 75,868, while the Nifty 50 dropped 500 points, or 2%, to touch a low of 23,556 during the day.

The market fell after the weekend ceasefire negotiations between the US and Iran concluded without an agreement, undermining hopes that one of the most critical global market concerns—the ongoing US-Iran conflict—would be resolved amicably. Adding to the uncertainty, Washington’s plan to impose a blockade around the Strait of Hormuz has heightened fears of a potential global energy supply disruption.

“Indian equity markets opened on a sharply negative note, reversing the recent recovery trend, as escalating geopolitical tensions weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The earlier optimism surrounding the temporary US–Iran ceasefire has faded after talks collapsed over the weekend, raising fears of a prolonged conflict and potential supply disruptions in the Middle East. Overall, sentiment remains cautious and negative, with near-term direction expected to be driven by geopolitical developments, crude oil trends, and foreign investor activity,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.