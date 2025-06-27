Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE close or open today due to Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025?

Stock market holiday: India will celebrate the annual festival of Jagannath Rath Yatra today, June 27. As per Drik Panchang, the Ratha Yatra, also known as the Chariot festival or Shree Gundicha Yatra, will take place on Friday, June 27, in Puri, Odisha. Stock market investors must know whether the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) are open for trading or is it a stock market holiday today on account of Rath Yatra celebrations.

According to the trading holiday calendar on BSE and NSE, there is no stock market holiday today due to the festival of Rath Yatra. The trading holiday list does not contain June 27 as a stock market holiday.

Hence, normal trading on the stock exchanges - BSE, NSE and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) - will take place today. According to the BSE stock market holidays 2025 list, trading in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment will remain open today, Friday. Currency Derivatives Segment, NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments will also be open for trading.

Meanwhile, trading activity in the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will also be open for the full day. Hence, there is no stock market holiday for Rath Yatra today.

Stock Market Holidays in 2025 Indian stock market investors are advised to check the stock market holidays 2025 list on the official BSE and NSE websites.

The next stock market holiday is 15 August 2025, Independence Day, and then on 27 August 2025 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

There are a total of three stock market holidays in October 2025 — 2 October 2025 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra; 21 October 2025 for Diwali; and 22 October 2025 for Diwali Balipratipada.