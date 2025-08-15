Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed on Independence Day 2025?

Stock market holiday 2025: The Indian stock market and commodities market will remain closed for trading on Friday, August 15 on account of 79th Independence Day.

Trading across all segments — equities, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) — will remain shut on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) today, Friday.

The trading across all segments will resume on Monday, August 18, as Independence Day is marked as an official holiday as per NSE holiday calendar.

Stock market holidays in August 2025 Independence Day isn’t the only stock market holiday in August. In addition to being closed on August 15, both the BSE and NSE will also remain shut on August 27 in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi. This means there will be two trading holidays in August. The previous weekday market holiday was on May 1.

Stock market holidays in 2025 In the rest of the 2025 calendar year, the stock market will be closed for four more holidays. The next closure is scheduled for Thursday, August 2, in observance of both Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

In October, the BSE and NSE will remain shut on two consecutive days — October 21 and 22 — for Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Balipratipada. While October 21 will be a full trading holiday, the exchanges will reopen in the evening for the traditional Muhurat Trading session.

There will also be a one-day holiday in November and another in December. On November 5, trading will be closed to mark Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. The final stock market holiday of 2025 will be on Thursday, December 25, for Christmas.

August 15 - Independence Day

August 27 - Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 - Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra

October 21 - Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22 - Balipratipada

November 5 - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 - Christmas