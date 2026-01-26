Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed today for Republic Day 2026?

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market is closed for trading today, 26 January 2026, on account of the 77th Republic Day of India. Republic Day is a national holiday in India and it has also been declared as a stock market holiday today. The government offices and banks will also remain closed today for Republic Day 2026 holiday.

As per the stock market holiday calendar 2026, both the major Indian stock exchanges - BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) - have listed a trading holiday today, on Monday. Thus, as the BSE and NSE are shut, investors must note that the Indian stock market is closed for trading today, January 26. The trading will resume on January 27, Tuesday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the currency markets will also remain closed today, while trading in the commodity derivatives segment will also be closed.

Commodity Markets Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the largest commodity derivatives bourse in the country, will also be closed for Republic Day 2026. The commodity bourse has a trading holiday for both the morning session as well as the evening session. Trading in commodity futures, including gold and silver, will resume on Tuesday, 27 January 2026.

Stock market holidays in 2026 There will be a trading holiday for a total of 16 days in 2026, according to the stock market holiday calendar on BSE and NSE. After today’s stock market holiday, the next trading holiday falls on March 3, Tuesday, for Holi.

Advertisement

The month of March will see three trading holidays, while there will be two stock market holidays each in April and May. The months of June and September will have one stock market holiday each, while October and November will see two holidays each.