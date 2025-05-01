Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed today on 1 May for Maharashtra Day? Check full list of trading holidays

The Indian stock market will remain closed today, on Thursday, 1 May 2025, in observance of Maharashtra Day. Also known as Maharashtra Divas, this day is a state holiday to commemorate the formation of the state of Maharashtra. The three major stock exchanges of the Indian stock market - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange of India and Multi Commodity Exchange of India (NSE) - are located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. These exchanges are expected to celebrate the state holiday and hence, trading activities in the Indian stock market will be shut. Dalal Street investors must note that there is a stock market holiday today, and the normal trading activity will resume from Friday, 2 May 2025.

Indian stock market investors are advised to check the stock market holidays 2025 list on the official BSE website — bseindia.com. The stock market holiday list can be found at the top of the BSE website, in the ‘Trading Holidays’ toolbar. It contains the list of stock market holidays in 2025. This list can also be found on the NSE website.

This stock market holidays list of 2025 mentions that the Indian stock market will be closed on 1 May 2025 for Maharashtra Day 2025. This means trading in NSE and BSE will remain closed on Thursday.

According to the BSE stock market holidays 2025 list, trading in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment will remain closed today, Thursday. Currency Derivatives Segment, NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments will also be shut for trading.

Meanwhile, trading activity in the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will be closed during the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Trading in these segments will resume in the evening session, which begins at 5:00 PM.

Maharashtra Day will be the only stock market holiday in May 2025. There will be no trading holiday in the Indian stock market during this month.

Stock Market Holidays 2025 The months of June and July 2025 have no stock market holidays. The next stock market holiday after 1 May 2025 is 15 August 2025, Independence Day. Another trading holiday in August 2025 falls on 27 August 2025 on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

There are a total of three stock market holidays in October 2025 — 2 October 2025 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra; 21 October 2025 for Diwali; and 22 October 2025 for Diwali Balipratipada.

In November and December 2025, there are two stock market holidays: 5 November 2025 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev and 25 December 2025 for Christmas.