Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE closed today on March 26 for Ram Navami 2026?

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on Thursday, 26 March 2026, on account of Ram Navami 2026. This is the second stock market holiday in this month.

According to the stock market holiday calendar, the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be shut and no trading will take place today. The BSE trading holiday list includes March 26 as a holiday due to Shri Ram Navami.

The Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, Currency Derivatives Segments & NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo segments will remain closed for trading today.

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Trading on BSE and NSE will resume on Friday, March 27.

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However, commodity markets will remain closed for the morning session. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) has declared a trading holiday for the first half, or the morning session, on March 26. Trading in commodities on all exchanges will begin in the evening session at 5 pm.

Upcoming stock market holidays There will be two more stock market holidays in the next week. BSE and NSE will observe trading holidays on March 31 for Shri Mahavir Jayanti and on April 3 for Good Friday.

The month of April will see another stock market holiday on the 14th for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. In May, NSE and BSE will observe two trading holidays, for Maharashtra Day on May 1, and for Bakri Id on May 28. In June, the markets will be shut for Muharram on June 26.

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There will be no stock market holidays in July and August this year, the BSE holiday calendar shows. Markets will remain closed on two days in October and November and once in December to mark various festivals in India.

Stock Market on Wednesday On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended with strong gains, following a rally in global markets, amid hopes of a peace deal between US and Iran.