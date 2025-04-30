Stock market holiday: Are NSE, BSE open or closed tomorrow?

Stock market holiday: Amid the volatile trade session on Dalal Street, some Indian stock market observers and investors might feel confused about whether trade activity will occur tomorrow. The primary reason for this confusion is the Maharashtra Day celebrations across the state on 1 May 2025. As Maharashtra Day is a state holiday commemorating the formation of the State of Maharashtra in India, the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE), which are based in the capital of Maharashtra, are expected to celebrate the state holiday. Therefore, some stock investors and Dalal Street observers are confused about whether there will be a stock market holiday on Thursday or whether trade activity will continue as usual on 1 May 2025.

To avoid confusion, investors and stock market observers are advised to look at the stock market holidays 2025 list on the official BSE website — bseindia.com. On top of the website, one can click on the Trading Holidays toolbar. Find out the list of stock market holidays in 2025. This list mentions that the Indian stock market will remain closed on 1 May 2025 for Maharashtra Day 2025. This means NSE and BSE will remain closed on Thursday.

This means there will be no trading activity on Thursday. According to the stock market holidays 2025 list, available on the BSE website—bseindia.com—trading in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment will remain closed on 1 May 2025. Trade activity in the Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended on Thursday. Trading in the NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments will also remain closed tomorrow.

In the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading activity will remain closed during the morning shift from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. However, trading will resume at 5:00 PM on Thursday after Wednesday's usual closing time.

Stock market holidays in May 2025 Maharashtra Day will be the only stock market holiday in May 2025. This means this week will once again be a truncated week for the Indian stock market, as the holiday falls on Thursday this week for Maharashtra Day celebrations.

Stock Market Holidays 2025 There will be no stock market holidays in June and July 2025, as the next stock market holiday after 1 May 2025 is 15 August 2025, which is Independence Day. In August 2025, one more stock market holiday will be after Independence Day, which is Ganesh Chaturthi, which is 27 August 2025.

Three stock market holidays will fall in October 2025 — 2 October 2025 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra, 21 October 2025 for Diwali, and 22 October 2025 for Diwali Balipratipada. After this, two more stock market holidays will fall in 2025: 5 November 2025 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev and 25 December 2025 for Christmas.