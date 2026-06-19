Stock market holiday: Are US stock markets closed for Juneteenth today?

Stock Market Holiday: US stock markets, including the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq and the bond market, are closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Trading will resume on Monday, June 22.

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Juneteenth was officially designated a federal holiday in 2021 and has since become part of the regular Wall Street holiday calendar. In addition to stock and bond markets, banks, post offices and several federal government offices are also closed for the holiday, although many private businesses continue to operate as usual.

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This year's observance carries added significance for market participants as it coincides with one of the quarterly derivatives expiration events known as "triple witching." Typically held on the third Friday of March, June, September and December, triple witching marks the simultaneous expiration of stock options, index options and stock index futures contracts.

Because financial markets are closed for Juneteenth, the June 2026 triple-witching expiration was brought forward by one day to Thursday, June 18.

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The next notable adjustment to the US trading calendar is expected around the Independence Day holiday, when markets traditionally operate on a shortened schedule ahead of July 4 celebrations, depending on how the holiday falls on the calendar.

Wall Street ends higher ahead of holiday closure US equities finished Thursday's session in positive territory, led by strong gains in technology and semiconductor stocks. Investor sentiment was also supported by easing concerns over energy supplies after an interim agreement between the United States and Iran took effect, paving the way for the resumption of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

The agreement helped reduce fears surrounding global energy disruptions, with oil tankers resuming transit through the strategic waterway. However, geopolitical uncertainty persisted after US Vice President JD Vance cautioned Israel against launching further attacks on Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, raising questions over the long-term durability of the ceasefire arrangement.

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Oil prices were volatile during the session. Brent crude futures settled 30 cents, or 0.38%, higher at $79.85 per barrel after falling to an intraday low of $76.54. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 19 cents, or 0.25%, to close at $76.60 per barrel.

The US dollar index climbed to a one-year high after the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting signalled a more hawkish stance, increasing expectations that interest rates could rise later this year.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 72.15 points, or 0.14%, to close at 51,564.70. The S&P 500 advanced 80.48 points, or 1.08%, to 7,500.58, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 496.28 points, or 1.91%, to finish at 26,517.93.

For the week, shortened by the Juneteenth holiday, the S&P 500 rose 0.93%, the Nasdaq gained 2.43%, and the Dow advanced 0.71%.

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The Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged within the 3.50%-3.75% range as Kevin Warsh assumed leadership and launched a broad policy review. According to LSEG data, Fed funds futures are currently pricing in a 68% probability of a rate hike by September.

In the bond market, US Treasury yields eased after rising sharply following the Fed decision. The two-year Treasury yield, which is highly sensitive to expectations for monetary policy, fell 1 basis point to 4.153% on Thursday after touching 4.207% on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield declined 3 basis points to 4.437%.

With markets closed for the holiday, investors will return on Monday to a full trading schedule, with focus likely shifting to upcoming economic data releases, corporate developments and the evolving outlook for interest rates, oil prices and global geopolitics.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.