Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today for Ambedkar Jayanti 2026

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on Tuesday, April 14, on the account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. This means that the trading activity across both exchanges - BSE and NSE- will remain shut today.

Trading will remain suspended across the equity, derivatives, and SLB segments on Tuesday, with market activity set to resume on Wednesday, April 15.

Additionally, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be closed during the morning session (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM) but will operate in the evening session (5:00 PM – 11:55 PM).

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Stock market holidays in 2026 The Indian stock market will observe its final trading holiday of April today, with the next holiday falling on May 1 in observance of Maharashtra Day.

In total, about 10 more market holidays are scheduled for this year. Looking ahead, there will be two holidays in May and one in June. No market holidays are scheduled in July and August, while September and December will each have one. October and November are expected to see two trading holidays each.

Sr no. Date Market Holiday 1 14-Apr-2026 Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2 01-May-2026 Maharashtra Day 3 28-May-2026 Bakri Id 4 26-Jun-2026 Muharram 5 14-Sep-2026 Ganesh Chaturthi 6 02-Oct-2026 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 7 20-Oct-2026 Dussehra 8 10-Nov-2026 Diwali-Balipratipada 9 24-Nov-2026 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 10 25-Dec-2026 Christmas

Stock market update The Indian stock market gave up its recent gains in Monday’s session on April 13, as investor sentiment weakened again due to rising crude oil prices. This followed the failure of US-Iran peace talks over the weekend to reach an agreement, reigniting regional concerns.

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The Nifty 50 closed nearly 1% lower at 23,842, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 76,788, also down 1% from Friday’s close. Broader markets reflected the negative trend as well, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declining by more than 0.46% each.

“Indian markets are likely to remain volatile in the near term, with limited scope for relief until meaningful progress is seen in the West Asia conflict. Following the breakdown of US–Iran peace talks over the weekend has heightened concerns over a prolonged standoff. The absence of an agreement has led to a sharp rise in crude oil prices and a weakening rupee, which could keep foreign fund flows under pressure. Additionally, the ongoing earnings season is expected to add to market volatility, keeping sentiment cautious,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.