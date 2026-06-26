Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed for trading today for Muharram; Commodities market to open for half day

The Indian stock market is closed today, June 26, for a holiday on account of Muharram. Trading on both the major stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut today.
According to the NSE and BSE holiday calendars, the Equity Segment, Equity Derivatives Segment, Currency Derivatives Segment, NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments will remain closed for trading on Friday.
Thus, currency and debt markets are also closed on Friday. Regular trading in the Indian stock market will resume on Monday, June 29.
Today’s stock market holiday is the only trading holiday in the month of June. The previous trading holiday was on May 28 for Bakri Id. Following the Muharram holiday, the next stock market holiday will be on 14 September 2026, Monday, for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Trading in commodities derivatives segment will also remain closed for half day. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will observe a partial trading holiday on June 26.
According to the MCX holiday calendar, commodities market trading will remain closed during the morning session - 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. However, trading will resume in the evening session - 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM/11:55 PM.
MCX has scheduled 16 trading holidays in 2026, comprising either full-day or partial trading suspensions.
There are a total of 16 stock market holidays for 2026. With nine holidays already over, markets will remain shut on seven more occasions during the rest of the year, including today.
The next stock market holidays this year will be observed on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi, October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti, October 20 for Dussehra, November 10 for Diwali Balipratipada, November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and December 25 for Christmas.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.