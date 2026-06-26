Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed for trading today for Muharram; Commodities market to open for half day

The Indian stock market is closed today, June 26, for a holiday on account of Muharram. Trading on both the major stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain shut today.
According to the NSE and BSE holiday calendars, the Equity Segment, Equity Derivatives Segment, Currency Derivatives Segment, NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments will remain closed for trading on Friday.
Thus, currency and debt markets are also closed on Friday. Regular trading in the Indian stock market will resume on Monday, June 29.
Today’s stock market holiday is the only trading holiday in the month of June. The previous trading holiday was on May 28 for Bakri Id. Following the Muharram holiday, the next stock market holiday will be on 14 September 2026, Monday, for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Trading in commodities derivatives segment will also remain closed for half day. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will observe a partial trading holiday on June 26.
According to the MCX holiday calendar, commodities market trading will remain closed during the morning session - 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. However, trading will resume in the evening session - 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM/11:55 PM.
MCX has scheduled 16 trading holidays in 2026, comprising either full-day or partial trading suspensions.
There are a total of 16 stock market holidays for 2026. With nine holidays already over, markets will remain shut on seven more occasions during the rest of the year, including today.
The next stock market holidays this year will be observed on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi, October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti, October 20 for Dussehra, November 10 for Diwali Balipratipada, November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and December 25 for Christmas.