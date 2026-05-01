Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today for Maharashtra Day; Commodity trading on MCX to begin at 5 PM

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on Friday, May 1, on the account of Maharashtra Day. Thus, trading activity on both the major stock exchanges - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) - will remain shut today.
Due to the stock market holiday today, trading will be suspended across the equity, derivatives, and SLB segments. Normal trading and market activity will resume on Monday, May 4.
The stock market holiday calendar on BSE and NSE mentions May 1 as a trading holiday for equity, derivatives and currency derivatives segments.
However, the commodity markets will only remain closed today for the morning session.
The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will remain shut for trading in the morning session - 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM - but will resume operations in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.
Meanwhile, the country’s leading agri-commodity bourse, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX), will remain shut for both the morning and evening sessions.
Most major stock markets across Asia are also closed today, May 1, on account of Labour Day. Markets in China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Mauritius, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are shut.
In Europe, markets in France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, among others will also have a stock market holiday today due to Labour Day.
There are nine more stock market holidays in 2026 in India. Along with Maharashtra Day today, the Indian stock market will have one more trading holiday this month — 28 May for Bakri Id.
The month of June will see one trading holiday. The Indian market will remain shut on June 26 for Muharram, while there are no stock market holidays scheduled in July and August. September and December will each see one holiday, whereas October and November are expected to have two trading holidays each.
The Indian stock market will observe trading holidays on September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi, October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti, October 20 for Dussehra, November 10 for Diwali Balipratipada, and November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti. The last stock market holiday in 2026 will fall on December 25 for Christmas.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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