Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to be closed for trading on January 15 — Here's why

Stock market holiday: Stock exchanges will be closed for trading on January 15 in light of municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra.

The BSE announced in a circular that on January 15, trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives, commodity derivatives, and electronic gold receipts will not take place.

BSE in a circular stated that the equity derivatives contracts that are set to expire on January 15, 2026, will be moved up to January 14, 2026. These changes will be included in today's end-of-day contract master files.

In the same way, NSE has revised its previous circular to announce January 15 as a holiday for trading in both the capital market segment and F&O.

The government of Maharashtra has announced a public holiday on January 15 under the Negotiable Instruments Act to ensure the smooth conduct of local body elections in 29 municipal corporations, including the districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban overseen by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

This announcement was made under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, utilizing the authority granted to the state government by the Ministry of Home Affairs since 1968.

Elections for the BMC, which is one of the most significant civic bodies in India in terms of political influence, along with 28 other municipal corporations in the state, are set to take place on January 15, with the counting of votes scheduled for January 16.

Last week, both stock exchanges released announcements stating that January 15 would be observed as a settlement holiday, suggesting that the market would resume operations afterward.

However, this announcement has now been amended. Settlement holidays are usually observed during elections or significant public events that disrupt banking and clearing functions. Since January 15 is a public holiday in the state, the majority of banks will be closed that day.

Upcoming stock market holidays With the current update, stock exchanges in India will be closed for a total of 16 days in 2026. January 26 will mark the second holiday for the markets this month.

Notable holidays in the first half of the year include Holi on March 3, Ram Navami on March 26, Mahavir Jayanti on March 31, and Good Friday on April 3. The markets will also be closed for Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Maharashtra Day on May 1, and Bakri Id on May 28.

Stock market today Benchmark domestic equity indices finished on a positive note on Monday, breaking a five-day decline in a session marked by volatility.

Nifty 50 closed around 25,800 after recovering intraday to finish close to the high for the day.

At the end of trading, the Sensex had risen by 301.93 points or 0.36%, reaching 83,878.17, while the Nifty 50 increased by 106.95 points or 0.42%, ending at 25,790.25.