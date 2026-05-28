Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed for trading today on account of Bakrid

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on Thursday, 28 May, on the account of Bakri Id. This means that the trading activity across both exchanges - BSE and NSE - will remain suspended today.

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According to the holiday calendars of both the BSE and NSE, trading in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivatives Segment, Currency Derivatives Segment, as well as the NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo segments, will remain suspended today.

Commodity derivatives trading will also remain shut during the morning session on Thursday.

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) holiday calendar, trading in commodities will stay closed from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. However, the evening session will operate as usual, with trading resuming from 5:00 PM until 11:30 PM/11:55 PM.

Stock market holidays in 2026 According to the holiday calendar, there were two stock market holidays in May. The first trading holiday for both the BSE and NSE was observed on 1 May on account of Maharashtra Day, while the second stock market holiday for the month is 28 May for Bakri Id.

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According to the holiday calendar, the stock market is set to observe seven more trading holidays during the remainder of the year. The market will stay closed on June 26 on account of Muharram, while no trading holidays are scheduled in August. Trading will next remain suspended on September 14 for Ganesh Chathurthi, followed by holidays on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti and October 20 for Dussehra.

In November, the market will remain shut twice — on November 10 for Diwali / Balipratipada and on November 26 for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev. December will have just one trading holiday, with markets closed on December 25 for Christmas.

Date Holiday 26 June Muharram 14 September Ganesh Chaturthi 2 October Gandhi Jayanti 20 October Dussehra 10 November Diwali/ Balipratipada 26 November Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 25 December Christmas

Stock market update Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended marginally lower on Wednesday, May 27, marking their second straight session of losses, weighed down mainly by weakness in heavyweight stocks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, even as mid- and small-cap stocks continued to outperform the broader market.

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The Sensex declined 142 points, or 0.19%, to close at 75,867.80, while the Nifty 50 slipped 7 points, or 0.03%, to settle at 23,907.15. In contrast, the BSE 150 Midcap index advanced 0.83% and the BSE 250 Smallcap index gained 0.49%.

Markets largely traded within a narrow range amid cautious investor sentiment due to the lack of major progress on the US-Iran peace deal. However, a more than 3% decline in Brent crude prices helped limit deeper losses. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated marginally by 1 paisa to close at 95.69 against the US dollar.

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“Markets traded on a subdued note on Wednesday and ended almost unchanged amid mixed cues. After a flat start, the Nifty oscillated within a narrow range for most of the session and eventually settled largely flat near the 23,907 mark. Investor sentiment remained cautious amid lingering concerns surrounding the fragile US-Iran truce and elevated crude oil prices. Continued weakness in the rupee and persistent foreign institutional outflows also weighed on market sentiment. However, rotational buying in select sectors, resilience in broader markets, and stock-specific earnings reactions helped the indices remain stable despite the absence of strong directional cues,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.