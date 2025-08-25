Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed for trading on THESE days this week

Stock market holidays 2025: The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading for three days this week. Both Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed for trading on Wednesday, August 27, Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31.

This means that the market will operate only four days in the last week of August 2025.

Why is stock market closed on Wednesday, August 27? According to NSE's official holiday calendar, the market will remain closed for trading on Wednesday, August 27, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. This is the second stock market holiday in August 2025.

Earlier, both BSE and NSE were closed on August 15 as the country celebrated 79th Independence Day.

Stock market holidays 2025 The stock market is not expected to have any holidays in September apart from the regular Saturdays and Sundays. However, it will remain closed on October 2, 21, and 22 in observance of Gandhi Jayanti and Diwali celebrations. Muhurat trading will take place on October 21.

October 2 - Gandhi Jayanti/ Dussehra

October 21 - Diwali

October 22 - Balipratipada

November 5 - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 - Christmas

Stock market update today India’s benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, began Monday’s session on a positive note, supported by gains in Reliance Industries and IT stocks, as Asian markets tracked Wall Street’s rally following U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hint at a possible rate cut next month.

The BSE Sensex rose 207.24 points, or 0.25 per cent, to open at 81,514.09, while the NSE Nifty advanced 54.05 points, or 0.22 per cent, to start at 24,924.15.

Among the top performers on the Sensex were Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, and Bajaj Finance, each climbing between 1.3 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

Last week, both Nifty and Sensex each gained around 1 per cent, driven by proposed adjustments to goods and services tax (GST) rates and S&P’s upgrade of India’s sovereign rating.