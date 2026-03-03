Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed for trading today for Holi 2026

Stock market holidays: The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on Tuesday, March 3, on account of Holi 2026. While the market holiday has been scheduled for Tuesday, the festival of colours will be observed across many parts of the country on Wednesday, March 4.

Both the BSE and the NSE will remain closed for trading on Tuesday, March 3. Meanwhile, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will be closed during the first half of the day, with trading resuming in the evening session from 5 pm to 11 pm today.

Meanwhile, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will also remain closed for both trading sessions.

Stock market holidays in 2026 In the holiday calendar issued last year, the exchanges had declared 15 trading holidays in 2026. So far, the market has observed only two trading holidays - January 15 as an additional holiday on account of the Mumbai BMC elections and January 26 for Republic Day.

Moving ahead, March continues to be a holiday-packed month for the Indian stock market, with three trading sessions shut in addition to regular weekend breaks. Besides being closed tomorrow, both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will observe further holidays later in the month on account of Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti.

The market will remain closed for Shri Ram Navami on Thursday, March 26, and for Shri Mahavir Jayanti on Tuesday, March 31.

Looking ahead, April and May will each have two trading holidays, followed by one holiday in June. There will be no market closures in July and August. Meanwhile, September and December will have one holiday each, while October and November will see two trading holidays apiece.

Sr. No Date Description 1 15-Jan-2026 Municipal Corporation Election - Maharashtra 2 26-Jan-2026 Republic Day 3 03-Mar-2026 Holi 4 26-Mar-2026 Shri Ram Navami 5 31-Mar-2026 Shri Mahavir Jayanti 6 03-Apr-2026 Good Friday 7 14-Apr-2026 Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti 8 01-May-2026 Maharashtra Day 9 28-May-2026 Bakri Id 10 26-Jun-2026 Muharram 11 14-Sep-2026 Ganesh Chaturthi 12 02-Oct-2026 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 13 20-Oct-2026 Dussehra 14 10-Nov-2026 Diwali-Balipratipada 15 24-Nov-2026 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 16 25-Dec-2026 Christmas

Stock market update Rising tensions in the Middle East unsettled global markets in Monday’s session on March 2, dragging the Indian stock market lower as both benchmark indices ended the day with losses of over 1%.

The Nifty 50 declined 1.24% to close at 24,865, while the BSE Sensex dropped 1.29% to settle at 80,238. Broader markets also witnessed sharp declines, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 each tumbling more than 1.5%.

"Markets witnessed sharp selling pressure on Monday, losing over a percent amid weak global cues and rising geopolitical tensions. The Nifty opened with a gap down following negative global signals and extended its losses during the session as selling intensified across sectors. However, a recovery in the final hour helped trim some losses, and the index eventually settled at 24,865.70.

Also Read | Wall Street ends narrowly mixed, trading volatile after air strikes on Iran

The decline was largely broad-based. Auto, realty and energy stocks were among the major drags, while only a handful of defensive names and the metal space showed some resilience. Broader markets also came under pressure, with both midcap and smallcap indices slipping by more than one and a half percent, indicating widespread caution among participants," said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

