Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Independence Day 2024

All trading activities, including equities, equity derivatives, and the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment, will remain closed today. The markets will reopen for trading on Friday, August 16.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published15 Aug 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Trade Now
Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Thursday, August 15, on account of Independence Day.
Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Thursday, August 15, on account of Independence Day.(MINT_PRINT)

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will be closed on Thursday, August 15, 2024, on account of Independence Day. All trading activities, including equities, equity derivatives, and the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment, will remain shut. The markets will reopen for trading on Friday, August 16.

Commodity market trading will be suspended for the entire day on August 15. This includes both the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment on the BSE, as well as all bullion, metals, and energy derivatives trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), for both the morning and evening sessions.

Also Read | Stock Market Holiday: Is stock market closed tomorrow for Independence Day 2024?

Today's market holiday is part of the 14 trading holidays scheduled for 2024, as mentioned in a circular issued by the stock exchanges last year. In August,  Independence Day is the lone holiday. There are no holidays in September.

The next stock market holiday is on October 2 on account of Gandhi Jayanti. After the October 2 closure for Gandhi Jayanti, the market will also be closed on November 1 for Diwali.

Markets will also remain closed on November 15 in observance of Gurunanak Jayanti, to observe the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. The last planned holiday for 2024 will be on December 25, when markets will shut for Christmas.

Here's a list of upcoming market holidays in 2024

August 15 - Independence Day

October 2 - Gandhi Jayanti

November 1 - Diwali

November 15 - Gurunanak Jayanti

December 25 - Christmas

Stock Market Update

Both market indices - Sensex and Nifty 50 - had a mixed finish on Wednesday following a volatile trading session. Boosted by positive US economic data, the Nifty IT index outperformed the other 13 major industry indices. On August 14, the IT index saw a 1.5% increase, with TCS, HCLTech, and L&T Technology Services contributing to this rise.

The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 149.85 points or 0.19%, ending at 79,105.88, while the Nifty 50 closed at 24,143.75, up 4.75 points or 0.20%. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 increased by 0.59%, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 rose by 0.64%.

Also Read | Sensex ends above 79,100, Nifty 50 closes flat; IT stocks shine

"Technically, the index on a daily scale formed a small red candle remaining below the resistance level of the 34-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) at 24,230, signaling ongoing weakness. As long as the index stays below 24,230, the downward pressure is likely to persist. On the downside, the 50-DEMA provides support near 24,020, making the 24,000-24,020 range a critical support zone for Nifty in the short term.

The Bank Nifty index opened marginally negative and remained under pressure throughout the day, closing negatively at 49,727 levels. Technically, the index formed a red candle on the daily scale, indicating continued weakness. However, the index is finding support near the 49,650-49,660 levels. A sustained move below 49,650 could push the index toward the 49,000 level," said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
140

1 of 7Read Full Story
2.04%

2 of 7Read Full Story
$20.3 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹347 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹600 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
3.8%

6 of 7Read Full Story
43

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 06:40 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Independence Day 2024

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

146.20
03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.7 (-1.81%)

Tata Power

405.55
03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.75 (-0.67%)

Vedanta

420.05
03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-2.65 (-0.63%)

Indian Oil Corporation

163.75
03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
-0.45 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

965.65
03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
70.45 (7.87%)

One 97 Communications

539.60
03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
33.75 (6.67%)

PB Fintech

1,571.00
03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
90 (6.08%)

Uno Minda

1,098.95
03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
51.35 (4.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,064.000.00
    Chennai
    72,416.000.00
    Delhi
    72,276.000.00
    Kolkata
    72,135.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.18/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue