Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on Monday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti
Stock Market Holiday: There will be no trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment, and SLB segment on November 27.
Stock Market Holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed on Monday, November 27, 2023 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. There will be no trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment, and SLB segment. The currency derivatives market is also shut for trading on Monday. Trading in the currency derivatives segment and interest rate derivatives segment will remain suspended during the day.
