Stock Market Holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed on Monday, November 27, 2023 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. There will be no trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment, and SLB segment. The currency derivatives market is also shut for trading on Monday. Trading in the currency derivatives segment and interest rate derivatives segment will remain suspended during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is the most important festival for the followers of the religion of Sikhism. It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev.

The holiday marks the second holiday for stock markets in November. Next month, stock markets will be shut on December 25 on account of Christmas. Check full list here. The previous stock market holiday this month was on November 14 on account of Diwali Balipratipada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock markets - BSE and NSE were scheduled to remain shut for a total of 10 days in November 2023. These 10 days included festivals and weekend offs on Saturday and Sunday.

Nifty 50, Sensex on November 24 Domestic benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 ended flat on Friday weighed down by a slide in information technology (IT) and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) stocks in the midst of mixed global cues. On the other side, metal and pharma stocks rose.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended lower by 47.77 points or 0.07 per cent at 65,970.04 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 19,794.70 level, down 7.30 points or 0.04 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the broader market front, the Nifty Midcap 100 closed flat, similar to the previous session, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 closed 0.30 per cent higher than the benchmark indices. The fear gauge index, the India VIX closed 0.13 higher on Friday.

