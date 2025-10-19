Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed on these days next week; check Muhurat trading 2025 date

Stock market holiday next week: There seems to be some confusion among market participants about the Indian stock market holiday on the occasion of Diwali 2025, as several parts of India will celebrate Diwali this year on Monday, October 20.

Diwali is considered an auspicious occasion by traders and investors. The stock exchanges — BSE and NSE — conduct a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on every Diwali, even though the markets remain closed during the usual trading hours.

This time, the BSE and the NSE will be open for normal trading hours (from 9 am to 3.30 pm) on Monday, October 20. They will be closed on Tuesday, October 21, when the Muhurat trading session of an hour will be conducted.

When is the Indian stock market closed next week? The NSE and the BSE will be closed for trading on Tuesday, October 21, and Wednesday, October 22.

On Tuesday, the BSE and the NSE will be closed for normal business hours for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, while on Wednesday, the market will be closed for Diwali Balipratipada.

Not only the stock markets, even the currency derivatives market will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, the commodity derivatives segment and the electronic gold receipts (EGR) segment will remain open during the evening session (from 5:00 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm) on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

When is Muhurat trading 2025? The indices will conduct a special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Tuesday, October 21.

Marking a departure from the historic trend, this year's Muhurat trading session will take place in the afternoon, from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm. Generally, the special Muhurat trading sessions have been held in the evening.

A block deal session will take place from 1:15 pm to 1:30 pm, after which, a special pre-open session (for IPO and relisted securities) will take place from 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm.

The normal market open time for stocks in the special pre-open session will be from 1:30 pm to 2:45 pm.

What is Muhurat trading? On the occasion of Diwali every year, the BSE and the NSE are closed, but they do conduct a one-hour special trading session, called Muhurat trading. The stock market functions in a usual way during this one-hour trading window, with all functions and formalities.

Muhurat trading is a traditional act. Since Diwali marks the start of a new Samvat year, Indian investors believe that investing during Muhurat trading will bring them good fortune.

Stock market holidays in 2025 Apart from October 21 and October 22, the Indian stock market will be closed on Wednesday, November 5, for Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, and Thursday, December 25, for Christmas.

