Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today for Dussehra, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on Thursday, October 2, on the account of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. Both exchanges - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will resume trading on Friday, October 3.

As per the list of stock market holidays for 2025 on the BSE website — bseindia.com — there will be no trading in the Equity, Equity Derivative, and SLB segments on 2 October 2025. Activity in the Currency Derivatives segment will also be suspended on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. Additionally, trading in the NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo segments will remain closed tomorrow.

Both the Commodity Derivatives Segment and the Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will remain closed for the entire day, halting trading in both morning and evening sessions.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the country’s largest commodity exchange, will also suspend trading in gold, silver, and other metals. Similarly, the agri-commodity exchange NCDEX will remain shut tomorrow, Thursday.

Stock market holidays in October 2025 As per the BSE stock market holiday calendar, the next market holiday in 2025 are on October 21 for Diwali and Laxmi Pujan, followed by October 22 for Diwali and Balipratipada.

Subsequent holidays in 2025 are scheduled for November 5 on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, and December 25 for Christmas.

October 21 - Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22 - Balipratipada

November 5 - Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 - Christmas

Stock market update Indian stock market indices — the Sensex and Nifty 50 — broke their eight-session losing run on Wednesday, October 1, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) signaled favorable growth and inflation prospects while keeping both the repo rate and policy stance unchanged.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to maintain the repo rate at 5.50 per cent and continue with its neutral stance. This marked the second straight meeting of no change in rates, which analysts say could pave the way for a possible cut in December.

At the close, the Sensex gained 716 points, or 0.89 per cent, to finish at 80,983.31, while the Nifty 50 rose 225 points, or 0.92 per cent, to end at 24,836.30. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also advanced, climbing 0.91 per cent and 1.16 per cent, respectively.