Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
Trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment, and SLB segment will remain shut on Monday. As per the full list of the market holidays for 2023, there will be no action in the currency derivatives segment as well.
Stock market today: The Indian stock market will remain closed today, October 2, on account of Gandhi Jayanti, hence, there will be no trading activity. As per the list of stock market holidays 2023 on the stock exchanges’ websites, trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will be closed on Monday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started