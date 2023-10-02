Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Stock market today: The Indian stock market will remain closed today, October 2, on account of Gandhi Jayanti, hence, there will be no trading activity. As per the list of stock market holidays 2023 on the stock exchanges’ websites, trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will be closed on Monday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trading in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment, and SLB segment will remain shut on Monday. As per the full list of the market holidays for 2023, there will be no action in the currency derivatives segment as well.

Additionally, trading in the commodity derivatives segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) will also be closed due to Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti falling on Monday. Trading in the commodity derivative segment during both, the morning session and evening session, will remain closed.

Stock market holidays in 2023 As per the list of stock market holidays in October 2023, after Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, the next market holiday in this month falls on October 24, Tuesday, for Dussehra. In October 2023, there will be only one stock market holiday after Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

However, in the remaining 2023, there are four more stock market holidays and those stock market holidays are Dussehra (October 24,2023), Diwali Balipratipada (November 14,2023), Gurunanak Jayanti (November 27,2023) and Christmas (December 25, 2023).

Sensex, Nifty 50 last week The Indian stock market indices Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with decent gains on Friday (September 29), following positive global cues, as investors shifted focus to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy meeting this week and the upcoming quarterly earnings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sensex closed 320.09 points, or 0.49%, higher at 65,828.41, while the Nifty 50 gained 114.75 points, or 0.59%, to end at 19,638.30.

For the month of September, Nifty 50 ended the month with a gain of 2% while the Sensex rose 1.5%. The BSE Smallcap index also rose about a percent, while the BSE Midcap index jumped 3.7% in September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) emerged as net sellers in September on D-Street amid record-high US bond yields and a stronger US dollar.

FPIs have sold ₹14,768 crore worth of Indian equities and offloaded a total of ₹13,810 crore as of September 29, taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, according to National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) data.

