Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today for Ram Navami
Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market is closed today, Wednesday, April 17, on account of Ram Navami celebrations. There will be no trading in the Indian equity market as both the leading stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are shut today for Ram Navami which is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.
