Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today for Ram Navami

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market is closed today, Wednesday, April 17, on account of Ram Navami celebrations. There will be no trading in the Indian equity market as both the leading stock exchanges, BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are shut today for Ram Navami which is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.

The list of trading holidays in 2024 on the official websites of BSE and NSE includes April 17, Wednesday, as a holiday for Ram Navami. Hence, stock market investors must note that no trading activities will take place at the BSE and NSE as the stock exchanges are shut in the Indian share market today.

As per the BSE, the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, SLB Segment and the Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segments are closed for trading today.

The Commodity Derivative Segment on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is closed only for the morning session today, while the evening session will remain open.

On MCX, commodity market trading will commence in the evening session from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm today.

However, according to the stock market holidays list 2024, there will be no further trading holiday in April 2024 and the next stock market holiday will be on May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day.

Stock market holidays in May 2024

There will be two stock market holidays In May 2024. The first stock market holiday is on May 1 for the Maharashtra Day celebration, while the second stock market holiday in May has been declared on May 20 due to the Lok Sabha election in Mumbai.

Indian stock market news

The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, extended losses for the third consecutive session and ended over half a percent lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues.

The Sensex declined 456.10 points, or 0.62%, to close at 72,943.68, while the Nifty 50 dropped 124.60 points, or 0.56%, to settle at 22,147.90.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 100 index outperformed the frontliners and closed 0.75% higher, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index eased 0.09%.

Read here: Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty fall for 3rd consecutive session; IT stocks among top drags; mid, smallcaps outperform

The fall in the Indian stock market comes on the back of the Iran-Israel conflict fueling tension in the Middle-East region, rising US dollar and the US Treasury yields and persistent selling by Foreign Institutional Investors (FII).

On Tuesday, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth ₹4,468.09 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) net purchased shares to the tune of ₹2,040.38 crore, as per provisional data available on the exchanges.

