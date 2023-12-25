Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE to remain closed today on account of Christmas
The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain closed today, December 25.
Indian bourses Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed on Monday, December 25, in celebration of Christmas. This customary annual holiday entails a one-day hiatus in trading across various segments, encompassing equity, equity derivatives, and Security Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments.
